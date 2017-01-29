Boko Haram terrorists kill seven in northeastern Nigeria

Witnesses said on Sunday that the militants ambushed the military-escorted motorists along recently-secured Maiduguri-Biu highway in Borno state the previous day. Nigerian soldiers are said to be among the injured.

Dauda Pambe, a local resident who was among the travelers guarded by soldiers, said many passengers ducked in their vehicles to avoid being hit by bullets.

"We were somewhere between Bulabulin and Dogonwaya villages when the Boko Haram gunmen opened fire on the vehicles ahead of us in the convoy," said Pambe.

"The first vehicle was hit on the tire and the driver could not proceed so the passengers alighted and fled into the bush. The second vehicle was a pickup van carrying many passengers, and many of them could not escape."

The militant-infested highway, which was recaptured last year by the military, has been one of the most dangerous routes in northeastern Nigeria for several years because of militant attacks. The military now escorts motorists moving in convoy along the road.

The latest incident came three days after Boko Haram gunmen stormed a military base in Borno.