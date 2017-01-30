Iranians neither xenophile nor xenophobic, but Revolutionary

President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Iranians are neither xenophile nor xenophobic and welcome constructive engagement with rest of the world.

President Rouhani and members of his cabinet renewed allegiance to the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini on Monday paying a visit to his tomb on the eve of the 38th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking during the ceremony, Rouhani said the discourse of Imam Khomeini is compliance, follow-up and advancing the revolutionary ideals, including freedom and independence, which was dictated by the Islamic Republic of Iran noting that the discourse should not be referred to selectively.

“His path was independence; it does not mean isolation, it means preventing the domination of others over the fate of a country; we are neither xenophobic nor xenophile,” Rouhani underlined.

"The best realization of hid path is the elections during which Iranians enjoy freedom and democracy," he said urging the nation to participate in the upcoming presidential elections massively to creat another epic.

President Rouhani reiterated that Imam Khomeini believed in cultural and popular struggle to win the Revolution; "he rejected being accustomed to the status quo and keeping silent against the oppression."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the tragic incident of Plasco collapse which took the lives of a number of firemen and civilians, and expressed regret that Iran experiences such a great grief over burying the beloved and devoted firefighters on the eve of Decade of Fajr. He condoled with the victims’ families and prayed their soul may rest in peace.