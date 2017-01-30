RSS
Eating could be a faster way to beat stomach bugs that cause temperatures

The old advice to feed a cold and starve a fever may be wrong — in part — after medical experts discovered eating could be a faster way to beat stomach bugs that cause fevers.

It goes against the traditional old wives' tale that colds need doses of warming soup and hot drinks to fight the virus while a fever can be starved out of the system, express.co.uk reported.

But now researchers from the specialist Salk Institute in California said that the loss of appetite which often goes with an infection is part of the problem, not the solution.

And by blocking the body's mechanism connected to the loss of appetite actually helps cure certain infections quicker.

The findings have other implications for treating the loss of appetite in other cases, from serious illness to chemotherapy and even aging, researchers said.

Mice infected with salmonella bacteria experienced appetite loss as the infection took hold and spread but those which consumed the most survived longest.

Tests revealed that the extra calories acted within the intestine to suppress the mechanisms causing appetite loss and, as a result, stopped the infection spreading further.

The food, in effect, provided the nutrients the salmonella bacteria required which meant it did not have to spread further to look for them. Containing an infection makes it easier to treat.

Janelle Ayres, assistant professor for immunibiology, said: "It's long been known that infections cause loss of appetite but the function of that, if any, is only beginning to be understood.

"What we found was that appetite loss makes the salmonella more virulent, perhaps because it needs to go beyond the intestines to find nutrients for itself.

“Mice have the same pathways between the brain and gut as humans but in humans infections can be caused by a wide variety of factors so the solution may not always be the same.”

   
