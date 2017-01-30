CBI: 70% of expectations from JCPOA realized

Seventy percent of expectations from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in the banking field have been fulfilled, said the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Valiollah Seif made the remarks in a TV program on Sunday evening, IRNA reported.

“No one can ignore the outcomes of the JCPOA for the Iranian economy; 60 to 70 percent of expectations from the nuclear deal have been already materialized,” added Seif.

He said, “Ninety percent of operations needed in banking and foreign trade are now possible.”

A significant increase in oil production and exports, which resulted in a rise in the country’s foreign currency, is another outcome of JCPOA, Seif added.

He noted that all nuclear-related sanctions were lifted after the implementation of the JCPOA.

During the sanctions era, a part of banking operation was transferred to exchange offices, but the CBI is attempting to return them to the banking sector, the CBI governor added.

With regard to the foreign banks' concerns about the revival of relations with Iran, Seif said, “Certain foreign banks are concerned about a return of sanctions on Iran.”

International standards for banking are not followed in Iranian banks; this is another reason for foreign banks’ doubts in the revival of ties, Seif noted.

He underlined that after the removal of sanctions, the CBI was able to transfer its currency reserves to big European banks.

Presently, Iran’s currency reserves are better than at any other time, the official noted.

“Iran has transferred its currency reserves to various countries in order to prevent their blockade in any particular country.”