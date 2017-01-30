Syrian FM calls on refugees to return home

Syria's foreign minister on Monday called on the country's refugees to return home, official media reported, without directly commenting on a US ban targeting them.

Walid Muallem "renewed the invitation of the government to Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries to return to their country", SANA said.

The minister "stressed the country was ready to receive them and grant them a dignified life", AFP quoted the Syrian news agency as reporting, as Muallem met UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to suspend Syrian refugee arrivals indefinitely and impose tough controls on travelers from seven countries, including Syria, for 90 days.

The minister spoke after President Bashar al-Assad's forces on Sunday retook control of a key region that supplies water to the capital.

The army's recapture of Wadi Barada from terrorists comes a month after Assad's forces released east Aleppo, taking back control of the whole of the northern city.

Syria's conflict has killed more than 310,000 people since it erupted in 2011.

The war has forced 4.8 million people to flee Syria, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Turkey has taken in more than 2.7 million Syrians, the UNHCR says, and is now the main host country.