UN chief commends African countries for accepting refugees

The UN Secretary General commended African countries for opening their borders to refugees and people fleeing violence while other parts of the world, including the developed West, close boundaries and build walls.

Antonio Guterres made the remarks Monday in Addis Ababa where several dozen African leaders attended the summit of the African Union, AP reported.

“African nations are among the world’s largest and most generous hosts of refugees,” said Guterres, attending the summit for the first time as head of the UN. “African borders remain open for those in need of protection when so many borders are being closed, even in the most developed countries in the world.”

Guterres didn’t make a direct reference to the recent executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump to build a wall along the Mexican border and also ban the entry of people from seven Muslim nations, including three in Africa, but his comment drew enthusiastic applause from hundreds of African leaders, officials and dignitaries who attended the opening of the summit.

The Gambia’s new leader, Adama Barrow, failed to show up at the summit and has sent his deputy to attend Monday’s meeting.

Morocco membership

According to AFP, African Union leaders grappled with Morocco's bid to rejoin the bloc at the summit Monday and sounded alarm for the continent over Trump's immigration ban.

"The very country (where) our people were taken as slaves... has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries," outgoing AU Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told some 37 heads of state and leaders from across the continent.

"It is clear that globally we are entering very turbulent times," she added.

The leaders have a packed agenda for the two-day meeting in the Ethiopian capital where they will also have to bridge divisions to elect a new chairperson.

The 54-nation bloc often struggles with competing regional interests, and issues such as Morocco's bid to rejoin the bloc and differing views on membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are expected to shape the election of the AU's top executive.

But the meeting is the first since Trump's election and anger over a ban on citizens from three African nations marked the summit opening.