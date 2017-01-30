Iran's 'Kook' to perform traditional music in Pakistan

The first live show of the traditional music band will be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad which will be attended by a number of Pakistanis and Iranians living in Islamabad, IRNA reported.
The band will also perform at Quaid-e-Azam University, COMSATS University, Lok Virsa in Islamabad as well as take part in a program on Pakistan's Royal TV.
Also a cultural exhibition will be held in Islamabad from January 31 to February 1 to mark the occasion.
On February 8, the Embassy of Iran will host a ceremony on the 38th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.