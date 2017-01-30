Iranian MP cancels New York trip in protest at Trump travel ban

An Iranian lawmaker said on Monday that she would not attend the Women in Strategy Summit, which is to be held in New York, in protest at US President Donald Trump’s order to restrict entry into the country from seven Muslim nations including Iran.

Zahra Saei, Tabriz’s representative in Parliament, described the anti-Muslim measure taken by the new US president as an open insult to the Muslim world, particularly to the great nation of Iran, IRNA reported.

Two Iranian lawmakers planned to take part in Women in Strategy Summit, which is slated for May 21-22 in New York City.

Trump’s executive order, issued on January 27, blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also suspended entry of all refugees for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, Giulio Haas, to protest against the US president’s decision.

In a meeting on Sunday, the director general for the Americas at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh, handed over an official letter of protest to the Swiss envoy, who represents US interests in Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat told the Swiss ambassador that the executive order by Trump has been issued under “fictitious, discriminatory and unacceptable” pretexts and runs counter to human rights conventions and a legal and consular treaty signed between Tehran and Washington in August 15, 1955.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter account, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Trump’s decision shows the baselessness of Washington’s claims of only having issues with the government in Tehran, adding that the move is the greatest gift to terrorists and their supporters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday censured the recent “insulting” decision made by the new US government and vowed that Tehran would respond in kind to the move.