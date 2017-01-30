Zarif, Lavrov hail 515 years of Tehran-Moscow ties

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers sent separate messages to a conference marking 515 years of relations between Tehran and Moscow, praising their countries’ growing ties.

In his message, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called for the diversification of relations with Russia, saying stronger ties between the two countries will contribute to peace and stability in Central Asia and the Middle East.

Enhancement of relations between Iran and Russia would not only serve their interests, but work as “a major factor in the security, stability and development of regions like Central Asia and the Middle East,” Zarif said, Tasnim News Agency reported .

Pointing to the ups and downs in more than five centuries of political interaction between Iran and Russia, Zarif said the two neighbors should maintain broad relations and try to diversify and promote ties in all aspects.

The conference could pave the way for closer cultural interaction and stronger links between the two peoples, Iran’s diplomat said.

Attended by Russia’s ambassador to Iran, Levan Jagarian, and Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Mahdi Sanai, the conference was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Center for International Research and Education.

Iran is a kind neighbor and an old partner for the Russian Federation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, IRNA reported.

“We admire the constructive relations between Iran and Russia, which is based on the principle of equal rights of nation’s, mutual respect, friendship and trust.”

The Russian foreign minister noted, “We are satisfied with the progressive development of cooperation between Iran and Russia in all fields, including foreign policy, defense, economy and culture.”

He underlined the commitment of Iran and Russia to find effective responses to global and regional crises, including international terrorism and extremism.