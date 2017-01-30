Iranians receive four medals in Karate1 Premier League

Iranian karateka Sajjad Ganjzadeh (3rd L) poses for a photo with his gold medal at the end of men’s +84kg kumite contests at the 21st Open de Paris – Karate1 Premier League in France on January 29, 2017. presstv.com

Sports Desk

Iranian men and women karatekas collected four medals in the 21st Open de Paris – Karate1 Premier League in France.

Iran’s medals were earned by Sajjad Ganjzadeh (gold), Taravat Khaksar (gold), Zabihollah Poursheib (bronze) and Saman Heydari (bronze), Press TV reported.

In the men’s +84kg kumite contests, Ganjzadeh outmuscled his Dutch rival 7-1 in the final showdown to clinch gold on Sunday.

In the women’s -55kg kumite division, Taravat Khaksar overcame Scottish opponent Amy Connell 2-0 in the final match and snatch another gold medal for the Iranian squad.

Khaksar had initially defeated Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terluyga, Armande Michel from France, Montenegrin Ana Draskovic, Japan’s Mamiko Gomyo and Spanish Cristina Ferrer Garcia to reach the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Zabihollah Poursheib and Saman Heydari took bronze in the men's -84kg and +84kg kumite divisions, respectively.

Poursheib defeated Georgia’s Gogita Arkania 5-1 in the third-place playoff match on Saturday evening.

Prior to that, he had powered past Abdulaziz Alhakami from Saudi Arabia 5-0, thrashed German Mehmet Bolat Akif 7-0, outpowered Kazakhstan’s Igor Chikhmarev 1-0 and defeated French representatives Jessie da Costa and Ibrahima Mbaye Elhadi.

The Iranian karateka however lost to Japanese Ryutaro Araga 2-5 in the semifinals, and was relegated to the repechage.

To reach the semifinals, Heydari first beat an opponent from Kazakhstan (5-0), powered past three French rivals and, then, pulled off a 5-1 victory against a Chilean karateka.

In the semifinals, he lost 2-5 to his compatriot Ganjzadeh, but beat his Turkish rival 3-1 in the third-place playoff contest.

The tournament opened in the French capital of Paris on January 27 and wrapped up on January 29, 2017.

The meet brought together more than 1,200 men and women from 78 nations, including Armenia, China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey, Venezuela, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.