Iran’s GR wrestlers collect three golds, one bronze at Paris International

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won three gold medals on the final day of the Paris International to take Iran’s medal tally to four at the end of the tournament including a bronze snatched on the first day.

In the men’s 59kg, Mohsen Hajipour defeated Kazakhstan’s Mirambek Ainalugov 8-0 in the final to receive gold, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran’s other gold was snatched by Ramin Taheri-Sartang who outmuscled Hungary’s Peter Nagy 3-1 in the men’s 80kg. He currently stands 11th in the World rankings.

Amir Qasemi Monjazi was the third Iranian wrestler to receive gold after powering past Norway’s Oskar Marvik 9-0 in the final showdown of the men’s 130kg.

On the first day of the competition, Aliakbar Heidari had seized a bronze in the men’s 98kg in the Olympic Center of Paris.