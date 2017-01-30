RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 31, 2017 1200 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176724
Publish Date: Mon, 30 Jan 2017 19:32:53 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s GR wrestlers collect three golds, one bronze at Paris International

Iran’s GR wrestlers collect three golds, one bronze at Paris International

Iranian 130kg Greco-Roman wrestler Amir Qasemi Monjazi
tasnimnews.com

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won three gold medals on the final day of the Paris International to take Iran’s medal tally to four at the end of the tournament including a bronze snatched on the first day.

In the men’s 59kg, Mohsen Hajipour defeated Kazakhstan’s Mirambek Ainalugov 8-0 in the final to receive gold, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran’s other gold was snatched by Ramin Taheri-Sartang who outmuscled Hungary’s Peter Nagy 3-1 in the men’s 80kg. He currently stands 11th in the World rankings.

Amir Qasemi Monjazi was the third Iranian wrestler to receive gold after powering past Norway’s Oskar Marvik 9-0 in the final showdown of the men’s 130kg.

On the first day of the competition, Aliakbar Heidari had seized a bronze in the men’s 98kg in the Olympic Center of Paris.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s GR wrestlers
collect
three
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0523 sec