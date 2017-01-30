RSS
News ID:176726
Publish Date: Mon, 30 Jan 2017 19:35:21 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran notches up second victory at WABA

Iran notches up second victory at WABA

Sports Desk

Iran’s men trounced Syria 92-48 in their second game at the West Asian Basketball Association (WABA) Championship in Amman, capital of Jordan, on Monday.

The Iranian side won the first, second and fourth quarters 25-4, 23-12 and 26-15 and snatched a 17-17 draw in the third 10 minutes, varzesh3.com reported.

Iranians breezed past Palestine 114-66 in their opener at the tournament on Sunday.

Iran takes on Lebanon today in its third fixture.

Coached by Mehran Hatami, the Iranian squad will face Iraq and host country Jordan in its fourth and fifth encounters.

In addition to Iran, five other countries have taken part in the tournament which began on January 29 and will wrap up on February 2.

Organized by WABA, the annual competition serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

   
Resource: varzesh3.com
