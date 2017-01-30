RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 31, 2017 1159 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176736
Publish Date: Mon, 30 Jan 2017 21:13:16 GMT
Service: Iran

OIC says Trump visa ban to fuel violence, serve extremists

OIC says Trump visa ban to fuel violence, serve extremists

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world’s largest body of Muslim nations, has slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to ban nationals of seven Muslim countries from traveling to the United States, saying the controversial measure will only give rise to radicalism and fuel violence.

The 57-nation organization said in a statement on its website on Monday that the travel ban would play into the hands of those advocating violence in the name of Islam.

“(The move) will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners … to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestation,” said the statement, calling the decision a “selective and discriminatory” act which would only embolden the “radical narratives of extremists.”

Read more: 

The statement came just days after the new Republican president ordered a 90-day ban on the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The measure, which led to demonstrations inside the US, also suspended entry of all refugees for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The ban has sparked huge international criticism from the UN chief and several countries, including European ones as well as Muslim nations.  

During his election campaign, Trump was repeatedly blasted for his hate rhetoric against Muslims as he vowed to tighten US immigration policies, including a complete ban on Muslim immigrants from entering the States. He had also promised to strengthen border security.  

Many have criticized the retroactive nature of the travel ban, arguing it affects many who have legally made their way into the US.

   
KeyWords
OIC
violence
Trump
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0727 sec