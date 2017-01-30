Iran denounces terrorist mosque shooting in Canada

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Monday warned that terrorism and extremism know no boundaries.

“Unfortunately, the terrorist attack on the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec showed that terrorism is not confined to one [particular] region or few countries,” he said.

It also indicated that “all countries across the world are prone to being targeted by the criminal acts and operations of terrorist and extremist groups,” he added.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that sincere international determination, prevention of the spread of extremist ideology and collective global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism were urgent and imperative for the world.

Qassemi expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families of the terrorist attack.

Six people were killed and eight injured when gunmen stormed into the Islamic Cultural Center in a busy district of Quebec City during evening prayers and opened fire on dozens of worshipers at around 7:30 pm on Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

Police arrested the two assailants following the shooting, police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said but gave no indication of the identities or nationalities of the suspects.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the shooting as “a terrorist attack on Muslims.”

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge,” he said in a statement.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, also known as the Grand Mosque of Quebec, has been the target of hate crimes before. During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last June, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the mosque.

Other mosques in Canada have been targeted with racist graffiti in recent months.