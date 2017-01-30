Pakistan places alleged suspect of 2008 Mumbai attacks under house arrest

The Pakistani government has placed under house arrest Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, one of the main alleged suspects behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed scores of people.

Police also arrested five other people along with the suspect in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday.

Saeed is accused by the United States and India of masterminding the 2008 attacks.

Washington has offered 10 million dollars for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Saeed, who heads the group of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), an offshoot of the banned Pakistani militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Saeed has time and again denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

On November 26, 2008, a heavily armed and well-drilled group of 10-commandoes arrived in Mumbai by sea. The men split into groups to attack various targets. Their assault on the Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel and a Jewish center went on for 60 hours and claimed 166 lives.

Nine members of the group were killed in the attacks. Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the sole surviving gunman in the attacks, was hanged in 2012. India blamed LeT for the attacks.

Pakistan-India relations further deteriorated last September after a deadly attack on an army base in the Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed the incident on Pakistan-based militant groups.

Both neighboring countries claim the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in full, but rule parts of it.