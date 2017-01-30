Dems prepare bills to rescind Muslim ban, limit Trump’s powers

US Democratic lawmakers have prepared two bills aimed at rescinding President Donald Trump’s entry ban on a number of Muslim countries.

Trump's directive, which was signed on Friday, blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also suspended the entry of all refugees for 120 days and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“The first bill immediately rescinds the order. The second limits executive authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act,” read a tweet by Senator Dianne Feinstein, who was expected to introduce the bills later on Monday.

She said her bills would bar Trump from unilaterally banishing factions of immigrants.

Democrats have a narrow path to victory, however, given that they are outnumbered by Republicans in both Senate and the House of Representatives.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that they had a chance to pass the legislation and overturn Trump’s ban if enough Republicans joined them.

Schumer said there was some hope since Republican Senators Ben Sasse and John McCain had already spoken out against the move.

“These orders go against what America has always been about. The orders make us less humanitarian, less safe, less American,” he said.

McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham published a joint statement against the ban on Sunday, saying that the chaos ensuing from it showed the directive was not “properly vetted.”

“This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security,” the statement read.

Trump lashed at the two lawmakers in a series of tweets, saying they “should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III,” he added, using an acronym for Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group.”

The sweeping ban led to confusion and anger at major US airports over weekend after border agents began detaining refugees and immigrants upon arrival.