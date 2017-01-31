UK nursery schools in crisis

Kate Daenke is sitting in the headteacher’s room at Homerton early years center in Cambridge, recalling her childhood years at the nursery school. She remembers her headteacher and many hours spent playing in the generous garden that wraps around the building. “I genuinely do have happy memories of being here,” she said.

Now a mother of two, she left London and moved back to her home city to make sure her children had the same start that she enjoyed. Iris, four, is already at Homerton and thriving; sister Beatrix, two, will start in September, The Guardian wrote.

Daenke, a nurse, is pregnant with her third child, and is hoping against hope that the nursery will still be there for him or her too.

Like many nursery schools, Homerton’s future is far from guaranteed. Since 1980 a third of local authority maintained nursery schools in England have closed, and despite their record of improving outcomes for the most deprived children, a survey suggests one in 10 of the remaining 400 believe they will have to shut by July.

Newspapers and websites across the country have been reporting the threat facing nursery schools for weeks, from Lancashire to Birmingham and beyond. In Leicestershire, a consultation is under way about plans to close Countesthorpe Nursery and replace it with a bigger, governor-run nursery at a nearby primary school. The sector is watching developments closely.

Homerton center, which is a maintained nursery school as well as a center for the youngest children and their families, is hidden behind a residential street in the south of Cambridge. The entrance is decorated with flyers urging visitors to ‘save our nurseries’; inside, the children flit between classroom and garden, where there are bikes, a hammock, a willow tunnel, a playhouse and mud to mess about in.

Every element of the child’s experience is carefully thought out ― almost the first thing children learn is ‘the Homerton way’ of putting on their coats. They lay the coat on the floor, put their arms in the sleeves, then flip the coat over their heads and go outside without asking for help.

“One of the reasons we moved back from London was knowing this nursery school,” said Daenke. “It’s the foundation before you go to school. It sets you up. I’m seeing Iris grow and develop, having fun through play.” She says she will be devastated if her third child does not have the same opportunity.

“To lose this would be terrible. It’s taking away so many opportunities from so many children. Surely we shouldn’t be cutting these wonderful things we’ve got?”

The nursery schools movement began in the 1920s with the formation of the Nursery Schools Association under its first president, Margaret McMillan, a campaigner for children’s rights. Vice-presidents included the likes of Ramsay MacDonald and Bertrand Russell, and the 1929 election of a Labour government provided a boost to the movement. Nine nursery schools were opened in England, focused in areas where children were growing up in slums. Then, as the World War II threatened, more were opened in evacuation areas for children fleeing the cities. Homerton was one of those nurseries, opening in 1940 in the grounds of Cambridge University’s Homerton College, where it flourished for more than 20 years before moving to its current site in Holbrook Road.

Few dispute the value of nursery schools – they provide high-quality early education, promote inclusion and improve long-term outcomes for children, particularly those from challenging backgrounds. Last week, the early years minister, Caroline Dinenage, paid tribute to their work during a packed meeting of the all-party parliament group (APPG) on nursery schools. In addition to teaching the children in their care, institutions such as Homerton share good practice with other providers in their area and offer teacher training.