January 31, 2017 1158 GMT

News ID:176764
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 14:50:55 GMT
Service: Iran

Electronic health records created for 50m Iranians

Electronic health records created for 50m Iranians

Society Desk Electronic health records (EHRs) have been created for 50 million Iranians but the database should be updated, said the health minister.

Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi further said that the electronic health records should be completed over time.

The electronic health records are still incomplete, he said, adding they should be competed by incorporating medicine and insurance data as well as information at hand in hospitals.

He said the personal medical information available in clinics and private medical centers should be included in the EHRs in subsequent stages.

The minister predicted that all Iranians will have complete data recorded in the EHRs by mid-March 2018.

Data from state- and private-run medical centers as well as medicine information should be included in the records, he said.

This will create transparency and lead to a reduction in state expenses, the minister added.

"The data on every record will help prevent unnecessary prescriptions and do away with drug trafficking."

The public will have access not only to their own data but also to the medical centers, he said. No other person could have access to them, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister said: "We have always announced that any kind of parasite radiation is harmful for human beings."

Even, radiation from smartphones is harmful, he pointed out.

   
