Islamic finance sees big growth in Europe

In today’s connected world of business, Islamic finance is a concept that people working in the banking and finance industries are likely to come across in their careers.

Islamic finance, despite its label, is not limited to Muslim countries. It has shown growth globally, including in Europe.

Total Islamic finance assets worldwide are projected to grow to $3.5 trillion by 2021 from $2 trillion currently, according to Thompson Reuters’ Islamic Finance Development ‘Resilient Growth’ report published in 2016, arabnews.com wrote.

There are 622 institutions providing Islamic finance courses worldwide, and 201 provide Islamic finance degrees, according to the report.

Europe is increasingly showing interest in Islamic finance education. There are 109 institutions that provide Islamic finance education in Europe, 63 percent of them in the UK.

Britain issued its first Islamic bond (sukuk) worth £200 million (over $250 million), according to a statement by the Treasury published on the government’s website in June 2014.

“Islamic finance is attractive to ethical investors or those looking to do business with Shariah-compliant businesses,” said Farmida Bi, a London-based banking lawyer and head of Islamic finance in Europe at Norton Rose Fulbright global law firm.

“These economies (in non-Muslim countries) are interested in the financing opportunities that Islamic finance can offer, both as an external investor and to respond to the demands of their indigenous Muslim populations,” she told Arab News.

UK case

Being home to three million Muslims, according to the Office of National Statistics in 2016, the UK is a leading hub for the Islamic finance industry in Europe.

“Britain is today the leading center for Islamic finance in the West, including British higher education institutions leading the non-Muslim world in the teaching of Islamic finance,” said Nyra Mahmood, managing director of the UK-based Simply Sharia Human Capital.

She emphasized the important role financial technology (FinTech) can play in further introducing Islamic finance and banking.

“The opportunities emanating from the FinTech scene and the ethical financial space gives rise to how the UK’s Islamic finance can look at shaping and taking the lead in fulfilling the wider needs of society through technology and innovation, especially with a younger, more socially active generation wanting to join the industry,” she told Arab News.

She said the younger generation expects more from their money, as they are socially conscious and want to see companies embrace their corporate social responsibility along with being part of a financial services sector.

“These are the issues driving a new generation of Islamic finance practitioners and consumers alike, both Muslim and non-Muslim in Europe and beyond.”

Mahmood said factors that can affect Islamic finance moving forward in the UK, directly and indirectly, include the aftermath of the Brexit vote, the UK’s economic outlook for 2017 onward, and customers’ needs.

“With this in mind, the UK’s Islamic finance industry is well positioned.

“As the country looks beyond the EU, there’s an opportunity to align the UK with investors and partners from other Islamic hubs, namely the Persian Gulf and Malaysia, which is already happening,” she said.

“Further engagement and investments with these regions and others, through support from the UK government, can strengthen Islamic finance in the UK and assist Britain economically.”

Islamic finance has witnessed a rise in the past 10 years. Europe’s tallest building, the 95-story Shard skyscraper marking London’s landscape, was financed through Shariah-compliant instruments.

Other projects such as Chelsea Barracks and the Olympic Village were also partly or wholly financed in the same manner, said Mahmood.

There is growing demand among non-Muslims for more education and awareness of the industry as well as products.

In a survey by Al-Rayan Bank in 2014, 57 percent of non-Muslim participants said Islamic finance was relevant to all faiths because they believed it was ethical.