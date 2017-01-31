Culture minister calls for expanding ties with Russia

Iran's Culture Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri called for expanding cultural ties with Russia in tandem with the current political and economic relations between the two countries, which he described as 'good'.

He pointed to the effective role of Russia in the campaign against terrorism and added that through cooperation on the cultural front, good achievements can be obtained in the campaign against terrorism, IRNA reported.

Salehi-Amiri, who was speaking at a conference to mark the 515th anniversary of Iran-Russia relations at Foreign Ministry's Institute of Political and International Studies in Tehran on Monday, described the event as an auspicious move at a time when bilateral ties have reached a new strategic level.

He further termed Monday's gathering as a suitable opportunity to promote new ties between the two countries, adding that such a gathering will play an important role in forging closer interactions between the elites of the two countries.