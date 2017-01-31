RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 01, 2017 0523 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176767
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 18:32:57 GMT
Service: Culture

Culture minister calls for expanding ties with Russia

Culture minister calls for expanding ties with Russia

Iran's Culture Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri called for expanding cultural ties with Russia in tandem with the current political and economic relations between the two countries, which he described as 'good'.

He pointed to the effective role of Russia in the campaign against terrorism and added that through cooperation on the cultural front, good achievements can be obtained in the campaign against terrorism, IRNA reported.

Salehi-Amiri, who was speaking at a conference to mark the 515th anniversary of Iran-Russia relations at Foreign Ministry's Institute of Political and International Studies in Tehran on Monday, described the event as an auspicious move at a time when bilateral ties have reached a new strategic level.

He further termed Monday's gathering as a suitable opportunity to promote new ties between the two countries, adding that such a gathering will play an important role in forging closer interactions between the elites of the two countries.

   
KeyWords
minister
cultural ties
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0482 sec