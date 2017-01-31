ICHHTO: Inclusive craft festival absence was palpable

By Sadeq Dehqan & Hamideh Hosseini

Fajr National Handicrafts Festival will provide an opportunity for promoting Iran's handicrafts and traditional arts in the coming years.

The festival, which opened on January 30 and will continue until February 3, is a symbol of Iranian-Islamic culture, Director General of Tourism at Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) Ali Haji-Shizari told Iran Daily.

Victory of the Islamic Revolution has brought about an extensive change in all fields and Iran's art and culture are of no exception, he said.

Art festivals, such as Fajr festivals, after the revolution paved the way for artists to present their skills and at the same time use other artists' experiences, he added.

In the several editions of Fajr festival, the need for a festival for traditional art and handicrafts was felt, he noted.

"Earlier we had a lot of separate exhibitions for arts including 'Wooden Arts Exhibition'," Haji-Shizari recalled, adding that no exhibition was organized for all forms of traditional arts and handicrafts which are also competitive.

Fajr National Handicrafts Festival has been added to other Fajr festivals in the current year, he said.

In view of the short time the festival had to invite and judge the artworks submitted to the festival's secretariat, 150 pieces by 70 artists out of 200 were selected for the event, Haji-Shizari said.

The artworks will be displayed in two sections of classic and modern. The former includes artworks in their very original and traditional forms while the latter will focus on traditional art which is integrated with some kind of creativity such as toreutics, pottery and carpet-weaving which will be presented as a new form of art.

Future editions of the festival, he said, will be much better than the current edition in terms of the quality and quantity of the handicrafts. Next year, he added, the organizers will have more time to include different artists.

Members of the festival's panel of jury includes several experts on handicrafts, he stated, noting the winner will be honored and top artists will receive Golden Cypress which is exclusively designed for this festival.