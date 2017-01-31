Iran says ready to enhance cooperation with Armenia

Political Desk

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan voiced Tehran’s readiness to boost mutual collaborations with its northwestern neighbor, Armenia, in all fields.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan in Tehran on Tuesday.

Iran’s defense minister said Tehran attaches great importance to good neighborliness and high-level relations with its neighbors.

Iran’s defense minister emphasized Iran’s principled policy of “constant and decisive fight against terrorism” and sources of insecurity and instability in the region, saying the Islamic Republic has already borne the cost of establishment of peace, stability and sustainable security in the region.

He touched upon Israel, denouncing its settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories that put the Middle East security in jeopardy and called for concerted action against the Zionist projects.

“The Zionist regime’s recent moves to expand settlement construction in the occupied territories and break the international regulations and principles are among the measures causing insecurity in the region, which should be countered comprehensively,” Dehqan said.

Sargsyan, who arrived in Tehran on Monday night, hailed Iran for its efforts to tackle tensions and crises in the region and welcomed Iran’s role in settling a conflict between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, stressing that the conflict has no military solution.

Armenia shares views with Iran on the war against terrorism and is ready for cooperation, he added.