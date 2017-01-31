US companies can join oil projects: Zanganeh

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Tuesday that US companies can take part in Iran's oil projects.

"If US companies want to work in Iran's oil industry, there will be no restriction for them from the Iranian side," Shana quoted him as saying.

However, he pointed out, "No American company has directly applied to work in Iran's oil industry so far."

The remarks followed US President Donald Trump's order to restrict immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran.

Earlier, Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trading, Amir-Hossein Zamani-Nia hoped that Trump would review the current conditions to create more jobs in the US oil and gas industry and pave the way for the operation of American companies in Iran.

In January, National Iranian Oil Company invited 29 companies from 14 countries to submit tenders for the country's oil and gas projects.

The move represents a big step towards opening up Iran's oil and gas fields to Western investment, Petro-Energy Information Network said.