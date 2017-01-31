RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 01, 2017 0522 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176771
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 19:23:23 GMT
Service: Iran

US companies can join oil projects: Zanganeh

US companies can join oil projects: Zanganeh

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Tuesday that US companies can take part in Iran's oil projects.

"If US companies want to work in Iran's oil industry, there will be no restriction for them from the Iranian side," Shana quoted him as saying.

However, he pointed out, "No American company has directly applied to work in Iran's oil industry so far."

The remarks followed US President Donald Trump's order to restrict immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran.

Earlier, Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trading, Amir-Hossein Zamani-Nia hoped that Trump would review the current conditions to create more jobs in the US oil and gas industry and pave the way for the operation of American companies in Iran.

In January, National Iranian Oil Company invited 29 companies from 14 countries to submit tenders for the country's oil and gas projects.

The move represents a big step towards opening up Iran's oil and gas fields to Western investment, Petro-Energy Information Network said.

   
KeyWords
US
oil
project
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0479 sec