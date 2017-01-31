President: Killing people's hopes act of betrayal

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed critics with constructive opinions, however saying "killing people's hopes is an act of betrayal to the country".

Referring to the upcoming presidential election in the country, Rouhani said, "The coming months should be the months of national integrity and hope."

In his address to a gathering in the city of Karaj in Alborz Province on Tuesday, Rouhani highlighted the progress the country has made in enriching uranium with the newest generation of centrifuge machines, and said recognition of Iran’s right to enrichment under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has angered US President Donald Trump.

“Today, one year after the JCPOA (implementation), enrichment with IR8 centrifuges with a speed of 20 times faster than the past has become possible inside the country,” he said.

“The main reason behind Trump’s anger at the JCPOA is the recognition of Iran’s right to enrichment,” President Rouhani said.

On January 28, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced the beginning of injection of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) into the IR8 centrifuges as part of its research and development (R&D) activities in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

IR8 machines, which are the most advanced and modern centrifuges, have been made in compliance with the terms laid down in the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, the AEOI said.

In his trip to the Alborz Province, President Rouhani also inaugurated largest grain refinery in the Middles East.

The refinery can refine thousands of tons of grain every day for industrial and pharmaceutical units in the country.

The first phase of the complex became operational in early November 2014.