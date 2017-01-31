Agricultural products constituted 9% of Iran's nine-month exports

Agricultural products had a 9.2-percent share in Iran's exports in terms of value during the nine months to December 21, 2016, according to the latest figures released by Iran's Trade Promotion Organization.

Iran's agricultural exports brought in $2.913 billion, during the period, which is three percent higher year-on-year. Iran exported 3.435 million tons of agricultural products showing a growth of 29 percent compared to the same nine months in 2015, Trend News Agency reported.

Industrial products accounted for 33.8 percent of Iran's exports in terms of value during the same time span. Iran's industrial exports stood at $10.683 billion during the period, which is five percent higher year-on-year. Iran exported 24.17 million tons of industrial products, indicating a rise of four percent against the figure for the same nine months in 2015.

Also during the nine-month period, Iran' petrochemical exports increased by 1.3 percent to $9.743 billion. Petrochemical exports rose by 28 percent to 21.467 million tons during the period compared to the same time-span in 2015.

Iran exported 13.051 million tons of gas condensate, worth $5.124 billion during the period, which indicates a rise of 97.5 percent and a 65 percent in terms of weight and value respectively, year-on-year.

Iran's total non-oil exports (including the gas condensate) stood at $31.593 billion during the nine-month period, which indicates a nine-percent increase.

Therefore, the share of the gas condensate, also known as ultra-light oil from total non-oil exports stood at 16.2 percent, while petrochemical products has a 30.8-percent share in Iran's total non-oil exports in the nine months.

The Islamic Republic also exported handicrafts and hand-made carpets valued at $256 million worth, showing a 12-percent rise, and mineral products worth $972 million, showing a 42-percent growth in the nine-month period.

Mineral products constituted 2.9 percent of the Islamic Republic's total exports in terms of value during the period.