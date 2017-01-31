RSS
February 01, 2017 0523 GMT

News ID:176776
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 19:26:39 GMT
Service: Iran

Pakistani minister: Chabahar not Gwadar's rival

Pakistani minister: Chabahar not Gwadar's rival

Iran's Chabahar will in no way impede the trade activities of its counterpart in Pakistan, Gwadar, said Pakistan Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

According to Fars News Agency, Bizenjo said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust that the two ports (Chabahar and Gwadar) are not rivals but they complement each other.

Pakistan, he noted, is interested in linking Gwadar and Chabahar ports by road and railway.

In late May, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also said that Iran's Chabahar is not a rival of its Pakistani counterpart, Gwadar.

"Iran is the friendly and neighboring country of Pakistan and we do not have any objection to the development project of Chabahar port," Asif told reporters.

In May, Tehran, New Delhi and Afghanistan signed an epoch-making agreement in Tehran to establish a transit and transportation corridor.

The agreement known as 'Chabahar Trilateral Agreement' was signed by the three countries' officials in a ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran.

The trilateral Chabahar agreement will considerably increase operations at Chabahar port that will connect India to Central Asia through Afghanistan and provide Afghanistan's access to India by sea.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Chabahar
Gwadar
 
