JCPOA encouraged expanded Iran-Czech cooperation

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) paved the way for promoting Tehran-Prague cooperation, observed the head of Czech Industries Confederation.

Yaroslav Hanak made the remarks during the Iran-Czech Trade Conference in Prague, which was attended by 130 business people, IRNA reported.

The official noted that mutual cooperation can potentially develop in various spheres such as energy and transportation.

Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Masoud Khansari told the gathering that bilateral ties date back to 90 years ago, and in addition, the two countries have traditional cultural as well as political and economic relations.

Transportation, water management, new energies and food industries are among the areas of cooperation, he said, calling for joint investment which will help boost economic relations.

The JCPOA has prepared suitable conditions for foreign investment in Iran, he noted.

The Iranian delegation, which included businessmen headed by Khansari, arrived in the Czech Republic on Sunday to attend the Iran-Czech Trade Conference on Monday.

Following implementation of the JCPOA, the number of economic delegations arriving in Iran has increased remarkably, said Khansari, adding that Iran has hosted over 200 foreign delegations following the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Trade between the two countries reached $59.139 million in the past months — up 25 percent compared to the figure for same month last year.