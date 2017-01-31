RSS
February 01, 2017

News ID:176779
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017
Service: Iran

Iran, Luxembourg to facilitate visas for travelers: Iralux

Iran, Luxembourg to facilitate visas for travelers: Iralux

A senior official with the Iran-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Iralux) said Tehran and Luxembourg City plan to take steps to facilitate the issuance of visas for travelers from the two countries.

Iralux is seeking to facilitate conditions for travelers from the two countries to easily obtain travel visas in Luxembourg and Iran, Mahmoud Kouchesfahani, the executive board member of the Iran-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Iralux) told Delano news website.

"Companies in Europe, and even in the US, are lobbying for the relaxation of sanctions, or the removal of all barriers, to work with Iran," he added.

"The Luxembourg community has always been very positive about Iran, especially given the history of the country and its culture. People have been traveling to Iran for years. What they like is the people and the reception they receive in various cities," he noted.

Reports suggest that a group from Luxembourg's young managers’ federation will visit Iran for five days in May 2017 while a new mission is expected later in the year.

The last economic mission from Luxembourg, which included 76 business people from 40 companies, visited Iran last October.

   
