February 01, 2017 0522 GMT

News ID:176780
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 19:32:33 GMT
Service: Iran

Anzali FTZ investments reach $625m

Anzali FTZ investments reach $625m

Domestic and foreign investments valued at over $624 million were made in Anzali Free Trade and Industrial Zone in northern Iran during the 10 months to January 19, said the managing director of the free zone.

"Investments were made in the production sector as well as port and wharf infrastructure projects," IRNA quoted Reza Masrour as saying.

Anzali is the largest port in southern Caspian Sea with a capacity of transiting seven million tons of goods from its 10 docks. It is also the third largest seaport in Iran after Imam Khomeini and Shahid Rajaei ports in the Persian Gulf.

   
