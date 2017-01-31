Minister: Turkey dismissed more than 90,000 public servants

Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 90,000 public servants for alleged connections to a coup attempt in July as part of a purge critics say has broadened to target any political opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters at a roundtable interview broadcast on television, Labor Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said 125,485 people from the public service had been put through legal proceedings after the coup attempt, and that 94,867 of those had been dismissed so far, Reuters reported.

Turkey has been rooting out followers of the US-based opposition figure, Fethullah Gulen, whom it accuses of having infiltrated state institutions and plotted to overthrow the government. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied the charge and condemned the coup.

Some 41,000 people from the police, the military, the judiciary, the civil service or the education system, have been remanded in custody pending trial for alleged connections with the coup attempt, during which at least 240 people were killed.

Emergency rule declared after the failed coup attempt enables the government to bypass Parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms when deemed necessary.

Rights groups and some of Turkey's Western allies fear that the Turkish president is using the coup as a pretext to stifle dissent, from state institutions to political parties.

UN court's order

A UN court on Tuesday ordered Turkey to release a judge detained in the crackdown after the attempted coup so that he can resume his work on an appeals case, AFP reported.

Turkey was ordered "to cease all legal proceedings against Judge Aydin Sefa Akay and to take all necessary measures to ensure his release... no later than 14 February," the tribunal said.

Akay was one of 41,000 people arrested and he is also part of a five-judge bench hearing the appeal of former Rwandan minister Augustin Ngirabatware, who was sentenced to three decades in jail for his role in the 1994 genocide in the African nation.

Ngirabatware's case is being heard at the UN's Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) based in The Hague.

Presiding judge Theodor Meron in Tuesday's order also denied Ngirabatware's request to be released until the legal dilemma is resolved.

Earlier this month, Turkey snubbed a hearing at the tribunal despite notices sent to Turkish embassies in Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania – where Ngirabatware is currently behind bars – and in The Hague.

Judge Meron said "diplomatic immunity (for judges) is a cornerstone of an independent international judiciary, as envisaged by the United Nations."

He also rejected the prosecution's argument that Akay should be replaced on the bench to allow the case to continue.

The MICT added Tuesday's order is binding on Turkey under UN Security Council Resolution 1966 which requires all states to comply with rulings of its courts.

Akay has denied any link to the organization of Gulen.