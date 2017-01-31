Bundesliga gamble on youth sends transfer record tumbling

German clubs shattered Bundesliga winter transfer spending records in January, forking out close to €100 million ($107.6 million) and largely gambling on the potential of youngsters like Leon Bailey and Alexander Isak.

Promising Jamaican teenager Bailey joined Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday for a reported €12 million ($12.8 million), while Swede Isak — dubbed the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic' — turned down Real Madrid to sign for Borussia Dortmund, AFP reported.

France's Dayot Upamecano swapped Red Bull Salzburg for RB Leipzig for a reported €10 million, yet the trio is all in their teens and untested in Europe's top leagues.

The previous record set during the 2014/15 season saw Bundesliga sides pay out around €65 million, but that mark has been obliterated with several hours still to go before the deadline.

Throw 20-year-old Riechedly Bazoer, who joined Wolfsburg from Ajax for €12 million, and new Hamburg signing Walace, 21, into the mix and the focus on investment in youth is undeniable.

Wolfsburg has spent the most of any club by stumping up €33 million to try and salvage a disastrous season.

The 2009 Bundesliga champion drafted in five new faces — including French winger Paul-Georges Ntep — after offloading Germany international Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain for around €40 million.

But despite the record outlay, the country's richest club Bayern Munich has largely stayed silent with no new arrivals this month.

However, the defending champion did complete a double swoop for Hoffenheim pair Niklas Suele and Sebastian Rudy, who will join the league leader at the start of next season.