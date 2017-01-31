Watchdog: High number of EU politicians now lobbyists

A leading transparency watchdog on Tuesday urged the EU to crack down on the "revolving door" of former officials joining lobbying groups.

More than half of the people on the last European Commission and nearly a third in the previous European Parliament have joined EU lobbies, Transparency International said, AFP reported.

Cases of former politicians moving into private sector jobs extended well beyond the high-profile incident of former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso joining the board of the US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

"We need rules that prevent conflicts of interest or the capture of the institutions by lobbyists," Daniel Freund of Transparency International EU said in a statement.

The group said it had carried out the first full analysis of such moves, which showed that 50 percent of ex-commissioners and 30 percent of former MEPs were now working for organizations on the EU lobby register.

In one case, 57 percent of the accredited lobbyists for the US hi-tech giant Google had previously worked for EU institutions.

Transparency's analysis covered the 27 commissioners on the European Commission, the executive of the 28-nation European Union, and the 485 members of the European Parliament who left their jobs after the 2014 parliamentary elections.

It said the trend, which was also happening in the United States, raised the risk of favors, group think and the exchange of insider knowledge about how to circumvent EU regulations.

"Risks of conflicts of interest cannot be ruled out," the watchdog said.

"Most worrying are those situations where senior decision-makers from the EU move directly into positions where they seek to influence former colleagues or their staff or join organizations they have previously regulated," the watchdog said.

Transparency International said Canada, Norway and France had tougher rules against the "revolving door phenomenon" than the EU.

Canada requires a five-year cooling off period for senior officials, ministers and members of Parliament, it added.