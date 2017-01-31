Ukraine clashes rage for third day

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian forces were locked in fighting for a third straight day Tuesday at a flashpoint town that left thousands shivering without power and sparked renewed EU concern about security in its backyard.

Clashes broke out in the industrial hub of Avdiivka on Sunday. The clashes have claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians and fighters on both sides since Sunday – the worst outburst of violence since the two sides agreed a new truce on December 23, AFP wrote.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko underscored the urgency of the situation by cutting short a visit to Berlin on Monday and convened an emergency meeting of his National Security and Defense Councils.

Poroshenko is worried that Donald Trump’s rise to the US presidency may add fuel to a conflict that began shortly after Ukraine’s 2014 ouster of its Moscow-backed leader and tilt toward the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin was "extremely worried" but had "reliable information" that renegade units of pro-Kiev fighters – and not the army itself – were in fact responsible for the initial attacks.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is responsible for monitoring cease-fire violations and organizing peace talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine.

It helped negotiate a February 2014 truce deal in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, that was co-sponsored by Germany and France and which EU leaders cling to as the one remaining roadmap to peace.

"The intense fighting around Avdiivka in the last few days... is a blatant violation of the cease-fire, as stipulated by the Minsk agreements," the EU foreign affairs arm said in a statement.

The OSCE said "the escalation in the area is of grave concern." The conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people since 2014 – more than half of them civilians – and plunged Moscow's relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

The Kremlin denies backing the insurgents and only admits that Russian "volunteers" and off-duty soldiers have entered the war zone of their own free will.