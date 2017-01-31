Trump angry with recognition of Iran’s right to enrichment: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his American counterpart is angry with the world’s recognition of Iran’s uranium enrichment right under the 2015 nuclear agreement between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries.

“The most important reason behind [US President Donald] Trump’s anger at the JCPOA (the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the recognition of Iran’s enrichment right in this deal,” Rouhani said in an address to a group of people and the elite in the northern province of Alborz on Tuesday.

He added that the nuclear deal was the outcome of the Iranian nation’s resistance and guidelines offered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian president said the country is capable of enriching uranium 20 times faster than the previous speeds with the use of the advanced domestically-manufactured centrifuge machines, known as IR-8, one year after the JCPOA went into effect.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a statement on Saturday that the Islamic Republic has started injecting uranium hexafluoride (UF6) into the IR-8 machines.

According to the statement, the IR-8 centrifuge machines are among the most advanced machines which have been completely designed and manufactured by the Iranian scientists.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China plus Germany - signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the nuclear agreement, Iran undertook to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.