Iran, France agree to boost ties

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said the ground is now paved better than ever for boosting Iran-France ties in economic, political and cultural fields.

The president made the comment during a meeting with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, also attended by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Rouhani referred to the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers signed in 2015 and said the agreement proved that complicated international issues can be resolved with a win-win approach.

“All countries involved [in the deal] should strive to protect it because any harm to it would send a dangerous message to the world that is diplomacy cannot solve problems,” the president said.

Rouhani also called for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism. “We believe France can play an important role in battling terrorism and maintaining regional stability.”

The French foreign minister underlined that Paris is determined to expand cooperation with Tehran in all fields, saying, "Undoubtedly, I am leaving Tehran while a new chapter has been opened in Iran-France relations in all arenas.”

He said that all parties should safeguard the JCPOA as an international achievement, emphasizing that the European Union has unified approach in this regard.

Warning over defense program

Earlier in the day, Zarif and Ayrault held a joint press conference. Zarif cautioned the United States against politicizing Iran’s legitimate efforts at reinforcing its defense capabilities.

“We hope that the issue of Iran’s defense program… does not turn into a pretext for political games,” Zarif said.

Zarif referred to Iran’s ballistic missile tests – which the country regularly undertakes to boost its defensive prowess – and said the issue of the tests “falls outside [the framework of the UN Security Council’s] Resolution 2231.”

Resolution 2231 was adopted on July 20, 2015 to endorse a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the resolution, Iran is “called upon” not to undertake any activity related to missiles “designed to be capable of” delivering nuclear weapons. Iran says it is not involved in any such missile work and has no such warheads.

Zarif said all the parties to the JCPOA, including both France and the previous US administration, have attested that Iran’s missile tests have nothing to do with the nuclear agreement.

The resolution only points to the ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, he said, and added, “We have announced that none of our ballistic missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads. Our missiles are for carrying conventional warheads and serve the purpose of the Islamic Republic’s legitimate defense, thus falling outside the purview of Resolution 2231.”

Over the past 250 years, Zarif said, Iran has never started any wars, and the country never turns its weapons against anyone but foreign aggressors.

The top Iranian diplomat said the Iranian people do not wait for anyone’s permission to engage in defending themselves given their experience of the 1980-88 war imposed on the Islamic Republic by Iraq and the toll international terrorism has exacted on the country.

American and Israeli officials have claimed that Iran recently carried out a ballistic missile test.

Iranian officials have not confirmed any such test. But the US mission to the United Nations (UN) said on Monday that it had sought the UN Security Council to discuss the reported launch, alleging it defied UN resolutions. The Council then decided to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday at Washington’s request.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Iran has, as verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), complied with the nuclear accord.

“Unfortunately,” he said, however, “we have not witnessed as much commitment to the JCPOA on the part of the other parties to the deal, especially the United States, as we have exhibited.”

“A case in point has been the US overseas laws, which continue to prevent the complete implementation of the deal,” Zarif said.

He was referring to US laws that mete out punishment to foreign financial entities engaging in business with the Islamic Republic.

Five MoUs signed

Also on Tuesday, Iranian and French companies signed five memoranda of understanding at a joint economic commission session in Tehran.

The documents, signed in the presence of Zarif and Ayrault, envisage cooperation for the development of Mashhad International Airport, construction of a bio-ethanol plant in the western city of Kermanshah, cooperation in fishery and caviar production, as well as running aviation training and pilot training courses for Iran and regional countries.

Strong show of support for Iran

Speaking at the meeting of Iranian-French business leaders, Ayrault said France is using the visit to Tehran to show its support for the expansion of economic relations with Iran.

Ayrault, who is heading a delegation of 100 businesspeople on his two-day trip, said that last year’s nuclear deal with Iran had opened a new era that has already led to a major expansion of relations between the two countries.

He said that protecting the Iran nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – was “extremely important” for Paris.

The French top diplomat emphasized that it was the JCPOA that opened the way for France to move ahead with the expansion of its relations with Iran in all areas.

Ayrault said the expansion of France’s economic ties with Iran would benefit both countries, adding that Paris had never been so eager to develop relations with any other country.

He further named the deals that Iran had already signed with the companies, Total, Renault and Airbus, as examples of French determination to promote economic ties with the Islamic Republic.

Nevertheless, Ayrault emphasized that the current banking hurdles remaining from the years that Iran was under sanctions still needed to be removed to further facilitate trade between the two countries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the same meeting that Tehran was determined to promote economic relations with European countries, especially France.

Zarif said the volume of Iran’s trade with France tripled after the implementation of the JCPOA and the subsequent removal of sanctions against Iran. Nonetheless, he said there was still room for both countries to further increase their level of mutual trade.

He further said Iran counted on France – as a party to the JCPOA – to help remove the banking obstacles that were blocking the full utilization of trade opportunities with Iran.