RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 01, 2017 0521 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176802
Publish Date: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 21:59:10 GMT
Service: Iran

Two Russian pilots, officer killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo

Two Russian pilots, officer killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo

Two Russian pilots and a Congolese officer have been killed after two army helicopters crashed during a reconnaissance mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the military says.

The two Russian-manufactured MI-24 choppers crashed in a mountainous area on Friday "because of bad weather,” General Leon Mushale, the Congo's operational commander in North Kivu Province, told reporters in the regional capital of Goma.

“Troops found three bodies - an FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo) officer and two Russian pilots,” he said.

Two FARDC officers and three Russian crew members were also wounded in the incident, Mushale added.

The crashes happened during a reconnaissance patrol mission in the east of the country against the M23 rebel group which was formed to fight against the DR Congo in 2012.

The rebel group says the government does not respect a peace accord signed with the M23 in 2009.

In 2013, the M23 was defeated with hundreds of its fighters fleeing the country.

   
KeyWords
Russian
pilots
helicopter
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0676 sec