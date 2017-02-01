Rouhani prioritizes indigenous space tech.

On the occasion of 9th National Day of Space Technology, President Rouhani stressed the need for reliance on domestic capabilities, while attaching high importance to development of space science in the country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated on Wednesday morning the ceremony in celebration of the 9th National Day of Space Technology by unveiling 'Nahid I' Communications Satellite, AUT ‘Payam’ remote sensing satellite and ‘Saman I’ orbital transfer system.

“Complete reliance on exports or putting aside the world’s vast reservoir of experience are both wrong. We need to put our domestic capacities and scientists together with global knowledge and technology,” President Rouhani said.

He went on to add, “at the moment, we are in the process of building a big nuclear power plant in the country. Before, we had to purchase it from Russia, but today we have made a deal with them under which Iran will build 20 per cent of the plant and Russia the rest 80 per cent of it. For the next power plant, we will take over 40 per cent of the construction project.”

“Today’s world is the world for cooperation,” he stressed.

“Space science is of utmost importance to us,” the President said. “We need technology because it gives us power. The more capable we become in science and technology, the less the enemy will feel inclined to regard our country with greedy eyes.”