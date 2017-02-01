Spokesman: Missile tests indisputable right of Iran

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Tuesday that missile tests are inherent and indisputable right of Iran to defend its security and national interests.

No country or international institute is authorized to pass comments on the issue, added the spokesman.

According to the ministry’s Center for General and Media Diplomacy, Qasemi underlined that testing ballistic missiles by Iran corresponds to its indisputable rights and international commitments.

“Iran’s missile programs have merely defensive nature and none of ballistic missiles have been designed to have potential to carry nuclear warhead,” he said, noting that the issue lies outside Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council.

Qasemi also reiterated that Iran will never get permission to defend itself, noting Tehran has never accepted restrictions enshrined in the resolution and has clearly announced its stances vis-à-vis the Annex B of the resolution in a 14-point statement at the time of approving the document.

Therefore, ballistic missiles tests do not contravene the contents of the resolution and certain countries’ attitude which are politically motivated are doomed, he said.

Iran’s contemporary history shows that it has never attacked any country; rather it has been invaded by other countries, Qasemi said, noting that despite arrogant powers’ support for aggressors against the country, it has defended its territorial integrity and national interests on its own defense capabilities.

It seems that certain elements in the US are seeking excuses to reduce international pressure on their country due to travel ban on those having legal visas or help the US evade its commitments regarding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the clear content of the Resolution 2231 of UN Security Council will never allow creating such excuses.