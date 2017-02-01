RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 01, 2017 0735 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176817
Publish Date: Wed, 01 Feb 2017 14:19:51 GMT
Service: Europe

Moscow supports Iraq's Anti-ISIL battle by providing Russian arms

Moscow supports Iraq's Anti-ISIL battle by providing Russian arms

Moscow is assisting the Iraqi military's ongoing campaign against ISIL by providing it with arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are assisting in this struggle, supplying Iraq with Russian weapons and military equipment, strengthening the combat capability of the Iraqi armed forces," Lavrov said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, it is important to bring the campaign against the Daesh in Mosul, Iraq to an end and defend civilians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Of course, we believe it is important to bring the operation in Mosul to an end, but, obviously, it is also necessary to take steps to ensure the protection of civilians," Lavrov said at a Russian-Arabic cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi.

   
KeyWords
arms
Moscow
providing
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2473 sec