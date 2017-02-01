RSS
February 01, 2017

MPs issue statement on Iran's missile program

MPs issue statement on Iran's missile program

A myriad of Iranian MPs, in a statement issued on Wednesday, emphasized that Iran’s missile tests were by no means incompatible with resolutions of UN Security Council.

Late into the Wednesday open session of the Iranian Parliament, the statement was signed and issued by 220 Members of the Parliament (MPs).

The full text of the statement reads as follows:

The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys tremendous military power thanks to blood of thousands of martyrs, struggles of late Imam Khomeini as well as expediency of the Leader. Iran’s enormous military capabilities, unlike other world powers, has not been obtained through weapons of mass destruction like biological, nuclear or chemical ones. As such, missile capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran remain as the only way to deter enemy aggression.

Whispers heard on opposition of some countries to this capability of Iran possess no rational since missile tests have no contradiction with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including Resolution 2317.

We, as representatives of the great Iranian nation, express our full support of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran which assumed a major historical role during eight tough years of Imposed War as an ever-lasting honor. We also deem strengthening of Iran’s defense capabilities within the framework of strategic deterrence as an inevitable necessity for national security.

Lastly, the Parliament, while voicing support for Iranians who live abroad including those residing in the US, considers the recent decision of America on visa ban as an insult to the Iranian nation as well as to the Islamic Ummah.

   
