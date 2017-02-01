RSS
February 01, 2017

News ID:176823
Publish Date: Wed, 01 Feb 2017 18:05:29 GMT
Service: Iran

Dehqan: US-Britain-France drill will go nowhere

Iran’s defense minister said it was natural for the US, Britain and France to decide to hold a joint naval war game in the Persian Gulf in the current situation, noting that such moves will go nowhere.

The international atmosphere after Donald Trump’s rise to power in the US has caused concern about the future in the littoral states on the southern side of the Persian Gulf and prompted the Europeans to ensure their presence in the region and provide assurance to their allies, Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Highlighting the futility of such military moves, the Iranian minister underlined the governments that seek to appease others instead of pursuing their own national interests will achieve no success.

The comments came after naval forces from the US, Britain, France and Australia started a joint naval exercise, called Unified Trident, in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Bahrain on Tuesday.

 

Iran-Russia cooperation

 

Dehqan dismissed any slowdown in cooperation between Iran and Russia in the fight against terrorism in Syria, saying the close coordination has resulted in success in the battlefield, which in turn paved the way for political talks and holding of Syrian-Syrian negotiations in Astana.

Iran and Russia have formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting the Syrian government against foreign-backed terrorists.

Syria has been gripped by conflict since March 2011 with various terrorist groups, including Daesh, controlling parts of it. 

 

   
KeyWords
Dehqan
drill
Persian Gulf
 
