February 01, 2017 0733 GMT

Wed, 01 Feb 2017
Iranian director Oskouei picked for Jean Rouch jury

Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei has been selected to serve on the jury in the competition section of the 36th Festival International du Cinéma Ethnographique Jean Rouch, Paris, France.

In the festival, 'Starless Dreams' by Oskouei competed with 25 films and won the Grand Prix Nanook award.

According to bornanews.ir, the flick follows a group of teenage girls taken into care at a girls' juvenile detention facility on the outskirts of Tehran for a variety of reasons ranging from drug dealing and trafficking to pick-pocketing and manslaughter.

The festival, which is one of the leading scientific and artistic French festivals, focuses on anthropological and ethnographical documentaries.

   
