Iranian MPs to take Saudi war crimes to UN

The Iranian Parliament’s Human Rights Faction plans to send a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to warn him of the human catastrophe in Yemen caused by a Saudi-led war on the Arabian Peninsula country.

Abolfazl Aboutorabi highlighted the human rights violations in Yemen by the Saudi government and said every 10 minutes, a Yemeni child dies because of malnutrition or bombardments by the Al Saud regime, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The living conditions for Yemeni women and children are getting tougher day by day,” he said.

Aboutorabi noted that the lawmakers are drafting a letter addressed to the UN secretary general on the recent crimes committed by the Saud regime in Yemen and will send it to the UN in coming days.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by a coalition led by the Saudi regime for nearly two years.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been launching airstrikes against the Houthi movement in an attempt to restore power to the former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

More than 11,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.