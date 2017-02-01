Iran: Missile test not violation of nuclear deal

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had test-fired a missile, but added the test did not breach Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

"The action was in line with boosting Iran's defense power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) or Resolution 2231," Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said.

Iran says its missiles do not breach United Nations resolutions because they are for defense purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

"We have previously announced that we will execute the programs we have planned in production of defense equipment meant for our national interests and objectives. Nobody can influence our decision,” Dehqan said adding that "we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defense affairs".

Comments by Dehqan came after the UN Security Council met Tuesday to discuss the test.

A US official said on Monday that Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran has test-fired several missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but the latest test was the first during US President Donald Trump's administration.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told Tuesday's Security Council meeting that Washington would not stand idly by while Tehran pursued its missile program.

Tehran warned Washington against using the issue to fuel tensions.

"We hope that Iran's defense program is not used by the new US administration... as a pretext to create new tensions," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said ahead of the meeting.

Unavoidable necessity

Some 220 Iranian lawmakers signed a statement on Wednesday endorsing the boosting of Iran's defense capabilities.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's only way to deter the enemy's aggression is its missile power," the motion said, calling the program "an unavoidable necessity" for protecting national security.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is against weapons of mass destruction, so its missile capability is the only available deterrence against enemy hostility," the lawmakers said.

Iranian parliamentary, diplomatic, intelligence and military officials also held a joint meeting in Tehran on Wednesday in which they condemned foreign interference in the country's defense affairs, saying Iran's missile and defense programs are not negotiable.

The European Union, which helped broker the nuclear deal, said a ballistic missile test would not be a violation of the agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Iran's missile test did not breach Resolution 2231 and accused the US of "heating up the situation".