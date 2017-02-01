Israel okays 3,000 new settler units in defiance of UN

Israel announced plans for 3,000 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than two weeks since US President Donald Trump took office.

The former US administration of Barack Obama despaired of Israel's accelerating settlement expansion and, in a sharp break with longstanding policy, withheld its veto on a critical UN Security Council resolution in its final days, AFP wrote.

But since Trump took office with top aides sympathetic to the settlement enterprise, Israel has announced a string of new projects that will add more than 6,000 units for Israeli settlers.

According to a statement by Israel, 2,000 of the units are ready to be put on the market, while the rest are in various stages of planning.

Since the January 20 inauguration of Trump, Israel has approved the construction of 566 units in three settlement neighborhoods of annexed East Beit-ul-Moqaddas and 5,502 more elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday last week, Israeli officials gave final approval for 153 settler units in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

They had been frozen under pressure from the Obama administration, which had warned that settlements could derail the so-called peace process.

Trump has pledged strong support for Israel, Netanyahu has moved quickly to take advantage.

"We are building and we will continue building," Netanyahu said last week.

The prime minister has said he sees the Trump presidency as offering "significant opportunities" after facing "huge pressures" from Obama.

The accelerated settlement expansion has become a source of concern.

The international community considers all settlements on occupied Palestinian land as illegal and regards their construction as the biggest obstacle to the so-called peace talks.

But in a significant break with the Obama administration, Trump's White House has not condemned any of the four settlement expansions announced by Israel since he took office.