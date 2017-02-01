No. 10: Trump UK visit 'months away'

Protests against immigration ban continue

UK's Downing Street said a state visit by US President Donald Trump is 'months away' after a warning it could be difficult for the queen.

Trump's state visit is "months away", Downing Street insisted, after concerns the trip could leave Queen Elizabeth II mired in "political controversy," Sky News reported.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was urged to act quickly to delay the US president's state visit so she didn't put the monarch in a "difficult position".

Former head of the Foreign Office Lord Ricketts said May should "move fast" to save the queen from controversy by pushing back the president's state visit because of the "level of public opposition and anxiety".

Lord Ricketts said the prime minister's invitation was premature and unprecedented, as no president has ever been given a state visit during their first year in the White House.

He said it was the "wrong climate" for Trump to come on a state visit and that as no date had been given for the trip, it should be delayed until further into his presidency and a political visit arranged instead.

Thousands of people across the UK took part in protests against Trump's divisive travel ban and his UK visit on Monday night.

Lord Ricketts, who also made his views clear in a letter to The Times newspaper, questioned whether Trump was "specially deserving of this exceptional honor".

He said he could not recall a president who has been so reluctant to accept America's role as it has been in the last 70 years and he expected there would be further controversial policy announcements in the coming months.

Despite the backlash, a Number 10 statement said: "To be clear, the prime minister extended an invitation on behalf of the queen – and she was very happy to do so. The USA is one of this country's closest allies, and we look forward to hosting the president later this year."

Meanwhile, MPs are to hold a debate on the government's offer of the visit.

This comes after a petition calling for the invitation to be revoked gained more than 1.7 million signatures.

Milwaukee trip canceled

-----------

According to CNN, Trump will also not head to Milwaukee, in the state of Wisconsin, for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley-Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn't comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

People continue to hold rallies in cities across the United States in protest at Trump’s executive order shutting the nation’s doors to immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday to protest Trump’s immigration restrictions.

The demonstration was organized through a Facebook event and shut down several blocks around the US Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon and evening, AP reported.

The CNN report added that Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory today where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.

The visit had not been publicly announced, but White House staffers were already on the ground in Milwaukee setting up for Trump's planned visit to the factory.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed Trump is not expected to go to Milwaukee.

Harley-Davidson issued a statement Tuesday night saying they "don't have, nor did we have, a scheduled visit from the president this week at any of our facilities."

An statement by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump said, “The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is thrilled that Trump has been forced to cancel his visit to Milwaukee, one of his first press events outside of Washington D.C. Fearing a massive protest, Trump was forced to cancel his event after a massive backlash from the community over his scheduled appearance at Harley-Davidson. The location of Trump’s event, which was supposed to remain secret, was leaked by activists and a rally was planned outside the Harley-Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls. Thousands of people from all walks of life were prepared to protest Trump’s visit and condemn his hateful speech and policies."