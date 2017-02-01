RSS
February 01, 2017

Shamkhani: Iran free to develop its defensive power

Shamkhani: Iran free to develop its defensive power

Iran’s to security official said Iran will not wait for other countries’ permission to proceed with its conventional defensive power, stressing that Tehran will fiercely counter any foreign interventions in this regard, including development of its missile power.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan in Tehran on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Shamkhani also criticized Western countries for their negative record of supporting terrorism and using sanctions as an instrument to restrict nations like Syria and Iran that are victims of terrorism.

He then referred to the large-scale cooperation between Iran and Armenia, particularly in defense and security spheres, and called for further promotion of ties between the two neighboring nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always followed a policy based on good neighborliness, peaceful ties and using all the potential to bolster relations,” Shamkhani said.

Armenia’s defense minister highlighted the unique position Iran occupies both in the region and across the world and expressed Yerevan’s eagerness  to enhance relations with Tehran.

Yerevan is against any regional tension and is ready to further cooperate with Iran to address regional issues, Sargsyan said.

   
