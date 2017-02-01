Russians keen to reciew Golestan Palace documents

Russian Iranologists have expressed a desire to review, identify and print the documents and albums available at Tehran's Golestan Palace.

Russian Iranologists made the remarks at the opening ceremony of an exhibition of the works presented by Russian tsars to Qajar kings in Golestan Palace, Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization reported.

Head of the institute Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei said that in the exhibition, which was jointly organized by the institute, National Committee of Iran's Museums, Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization and Golestan Palace, the works donated to and purchased by the Qajar kings in the 19th century are on display.

"It was eventually agreed that the Iranian works on display at palace museums and documents center in Moscow will also be reviewed," he added.

He noted that in light of efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Documents Organization and Iran National Library and Archives, a research session was held to introduce the features of as well as the ups and downs in Iran-Russia relations.

The exhibition was opened at World Heritage Complex of Golestan Palace to mark the 515th anniversary of the establishment of Iran-Russia relations.

A total of 60 works, including panels, photo albums, documents and some historical objects are on public display for 10 days.