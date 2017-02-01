IME trade exceeds $1.1b in January

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $1.152 billion and weighing over 2.2 million tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in January.

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in over 1.18 million tons of petrochemical products valued at $555 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 236,000 tons of agricultural products worth $71.8 in January.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 760,000 tons of metal and mineral products valued at $517 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.