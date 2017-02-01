Iran to construct 12 new oil refineries

Iran has begun the construction of 12 oil and gas condensate refinery complexes, said director of corporate planning and member of the board of directors of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) on Wednesday.

According to Mehr News Agency, Arman Moqaddam noted that currently nine refineries with an aggregate total capacity of 1.73 million barrels are functioning across the country.

Moqaddam further stated that Iran has 13,000 kilometers of pipelines for the transmission of crude oil products. "More than 5,500 gas oil and compressed natural gas stations are operating in Iran," he added.

He underlined that the country needs to optimize and renovate oil refineries in the post-sanction period.

Iran aims to revive its oil and gas sectors with the removal of sanctions following the nuclear deal signed between Iran and P5 +1 countries in July last year.